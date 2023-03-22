'Another option': Spurs may have way to get rid of Conte without paying him a penny in compensation - reporter











Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, Rahman Osman has been discussing what he knows about Tottenham’s managerial situation and Antonio Conte.

As many will know, Conte is on the verge of the sack at Tottenham, but with 90Min reporting that Spurs will have to pay a £15m severance package if they want to sack Conte at this point, Daniel Levy may well be hesitant to pull the trigger.

However, according to Osman, Spurs have another option that could see them get rid of Conte without actually paying a compensation package.

Indeed, according to the journalist, Conte could actually be placed on gardening leave and paid his salary until the end of the season while being told not to come into work.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Conte on gardening leave

Osman shared what he knows about Conte.

“The main option they were looking at before Southampton was just to keep Antonio until the end of the season and then making a change in the summer,” Osman said.

“Now after Southampton there has been a lot of developments, one option is keeping Ryan Mason on and another option is potentially just putting Antonio Conte on gardening leave so they don’t have to pay him a lot of money. He has two months left, don’t show up to work and they pay him for two months and then he walks away.”

Makes sense

It makes a lot of sense for Tottenham to do this, especially if the reports of a £15m compensation fee are correct.

£15m to sack a manager with a few months left on his contract is ludicrous, so placing him on gardening leave would make a lot more sense, even if an immediate parting of the ways is preferable at this moment in time.

Regardless of what happens, it sounds as though we may have seen Conte in the Tottenham dugout for the final time.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

