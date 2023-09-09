Ange will no doubt be thinking ‘I told you so’ about key Spurs decision he’s made – TBR View

It hasn’t taken Ange Postecoglou much time at all to pull Tottenham Hotspur up by the scruff of the neck and turn them into something resembling a top team.

At the end of last season, Spurs were in the doldrums, having failed to quality for any European competition, and the future didn’t look bright.

Indeed, Postecoglou’s appointment at Tottenham itself was met with a mixed reaction from the fanbase.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

However, there won’t be many Spurs fans doubting what Big Ange can do now, what with his amazing start at the club.

So far, the only negative point of Postecoglou’s tenure has been the League Cup defeat.

And if anything, it showed how much work he has to do to sort out Tottenham’s strength in depth over the coming windows.

Everything else has been great. The football has been exciting to watch, the team cohesive, the attack dangerous, and the defence solid.

Postecoglou also deserves credit for giving every Spurs player a clean slate and giving them the chance to show what they can do in pre-season.

Yves Bissouma has been one of the biggest beneficiaries. He arrived at pre-season with a smile on his face and a great attitude, and things have gone from strength to strength.

He is the only player in Europe’s big-five leagues so far this season with over 10 interceptions, over 10 tackles made, and over 10 completed take-ons (Squawka).

Amazing assist

And on Friday night, Bissouma delivered an outstanding assist for Mali in their 4-0 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win over South Sudan.

The Spurs ace got to the byline, got the better of several opposition defenders and even took the keeper out of the equation by drawing him away from goal and to the ground.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Bissouma then squared the ball for Nene Dorgeles to easily slot into the open net for the fourth of the game.

Postecoglou will no doubt be feeling very proud of how his player is doing, after giving him a chance at club level.

To think Bissouma somehow couldn’t get into Antonio Conte’s side… his early form has been Player of the Season-worthy.