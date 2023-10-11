Ange wants to sign £15m Champions League star that Conte also had his eyes on

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for a player Antonio Conte apparently wanted to sign when he was at Spurs.

According to Fotomac, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is a big fan of Galatasaray winger Kerem Akturkoglu.

The Turkish outlet claims that the Spurs boss is watching the 24-year-old player closely amid interest from rivals Arsenal.

Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In addition, both North London rivals will apparently look to watch Akturkoglu in the Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich after the international break.

Akturkoglu – who has five goals and seven assists from 16 outings this term – is reported to have a €17million (£14.6million) price tag.

‘Very instinctive finisher’

It’s interesting to hear that Postecoglou is reportedly watching the Turkey international closely, as his predecessor was apparently also eyeing the player.

Back in March 2022, Aksam claimed that Conte’s Tottenham were looking at Akturkoglu, alongside Arsenal.

He’s a left-winger by trade but can play all across the front line, and he’s talented, young and has Champions League experience.

As per Breaking the Lines, he’s a ‘very instinctive finisher. Many of his goals and chances are first time shots taken after very intelligent runs.’

Photo by Orhan Cicek/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

At 24, he has plenty of years ahead of him but also boasts considerable experience at the highest level. And for less than £15million, he won’t break the bank.

All in all, Akturkoglu looks like a decent shout for Spurs to bolster their attacking ranks further.