Ange says ‘one of the best players in the world’ is back for Spurs and could feature v Luton

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has provided a timely injury boost involving two Spurs players.

The Tottenham manager has confirmed that Spurs duo Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil are both available for Saturday’s game.

Tottenham head to Luton in the day’s early Premier League kickoff with the tantalising opportunity to go top of the table.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

With Arsenal and Manchester City not in action until Sunday afternoon, Spurs would stay top of the table for at least 24 hours.

And if everything goes right for Tottenham – they win and their title rivals draw – they’d go top and stay there until after the international break.

Lo Celso and Gil have both given Postecoglou food for thought in terms of selection, but neither has had a good start to the season.

This is due to injuries – Lo Celso has only got 61 minutes of game time under his belt before having to miss four games with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Gil went under the knife in August due to a groin issue and has missed the start of the season.

Postecoglou, speaking at his pre-match presser, said both players are available for selection against the Hatters.

“Gio and Bryan Gil both trained for the majority of this week,” he said, as per football.london.

“It’s good to have them both back and they’re both available.”

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Our view

Although Tottenham have had their fair share of injury issues this season, it’s good to hear that Lo Celso and Gil are coming back.

Lo Celso is an amazing player who a former teammate described as “one of the best players in the world”.

Meanwhile, Gil is a dazzling talent who looks like he has a great future. Graham Roberts deemed him a “little superstar“.

It’ll be exciting to see how both can prosper under Postecoglou. He has the Midas touch so hopefully both will shine at Angeball.