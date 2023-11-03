Ange says 25-year-old Tottenham player works so hard every day in training

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has praised Spurs defender Cristian Romero in his latest pre-match press conference.

The Tottenham boss says Romero is an “outstanding” player who constantly strives to improve and works so hard in training.

After a tricky campaign last time out, the Argentina international is back to his very best under Postecoglou this season.

So much so, in fact, that Romero has been nominated for October’s Premier League Player of the Month award.

Football.london journalist Alasdair Gold asked Postecoglou about the 25-year-old defender in wake of the nomination.

“He’s a real strong personality and he has a real winner’s mindset in everything he does,” Postecoglou replied.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The Spurs boss went on to say: “There is more to come from him. He wants to improve. He works so hard every day.

“You need it, he’s a winner and I can see that in him with the way he trains, the way it plays so it helps from a cultural perspective as well.”

Romero’s nomination came after an impressive month both on a personal level and with Tottenham.

He was an imposing presence as Spurs defended a 1-0 lead away at Luton with 10 men, before contributing to another clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Fulham.

Romero also made 141 passes in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, the most on record by a Tottenham player in a Premier League match.

Romero back to his best as Tottenham fly high

It’s great to see Romero in the running for the accolade. Last season you could often sense the frustration getting the better of him.

Now, with Micky van de Ven alongside him, not to mention great full-backs and a keeper, there’s a lot less anxiety within the back line.

And this, along with other things clicking in the squad on and off the pitch, has culminated in Tottenham going top of the table.

It’s a great start and, over the next few transfer windows, the strength in depth should also improve, leading Spurs to a position where they can regularly challenge for the greatest honours.