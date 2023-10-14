Ange pulls off another Tottenham masterstroke as talkSPORT pundit wowed on air

Tottenham Hotspur fans have plenty to cheer about at present.

Since Ange Postecoglou took the Spurs reins, the team has quickly gone up several levels.

At the end of last season, Tottenham were in dire straits. They had no manager, no director of football and no European football to look forward to.

Indeed, when Spurs hired Postecoglou, it wasn’t a universally welcomed decision. However, he has quickly won the entire fanbase – and plenty of neutrals – over.

There are several masterstrokes the new Tottenham boss has pulled off. His transfer business was impressive, especially the signing of James Maddison.

Then you have Guglielmo Vicario, a goalkeeper who arrived to a very mixed reaction but who has also won the fanbase over quickly.

Indeed, Spurs are doing so well that you almost forget Tottenham sold their star striker and talisman this summer.

When Tottenham parted company with Harry Kane, the fear was that Spurs’ firepower would be severely compromised.

However, this hasn’t been the case. Moving Son Heung-min to No. 9 has proven another masterstroke.

Since being moved into the central striker role, the 31-year-old has found the back of the net six times in four Premier League matches.

Darren Bent, speaking on talkSPORT earlier this week, praised Postecoglou for the decision to move Son into a centre-forward position.

“Son down the middle looks like a masterstroke,” said Bent. “Listen he’s not put a foot wrong yet, Postecoglou.”

The South Korea international has well and truly stepped up to the plate both as the line-leader and as the captain.

The reward for all of Spurs’ good work so far is evident in their spot at the top of the Premier League table.

Tottenham fans should – and no doubt will – be buzzing by just how well things have gone for them so far.

Obviously it’s still very early in the season, but the foundations are there and Spurs are certainly on the right track.