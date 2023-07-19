Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is reportedly yet to decide whether he wants to keep Pape Matar Sarr at the club this summer.

That’s according to Le10 Sport, with the French outlet claiming that Sarr could be loaned out for the season.

Tottenham have enjoyed a busy start to the summer window as they’ve already moved to snap up Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon.

Spurs are also closing in on signing Blackburn Rovers youngster Ashley Phillips, with Fabrizio Romano claiming the centre-back will undergo his medical at Hotspur Way within 24 hours.

But Ange Postecoglou will be fully aware of the need to trim a bloated squad after bringing 31 players on the pre-season tour of Asia.

And the Aussie boss will certainly have to make a decision over Pape Matar Sarr’s future.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Sarr impressed for Tottenham last season despite only getting a handful of chances under Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini.

The 20-year-old started alongside Oliver Skipp for Spurs’ last-16 clash against AC Milan, with Harry Kane labelling his display ‘fantastic’.

Postecoglou also gave the youngster 45 minutes in the pre-season defeat to West Ham yesterday, but it seems that Spurs are currently undecided on his future.

Sarr could be loaned out

Le10 Sport claims that Sarr is attracting interest from the likes of Marseille, Rennes and LOSC Lille.

But Tottenham are yet to decide on the youngster’s future, with the possibility of him heading out on loan still an option.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Sarr has shown plenty of promise during his time at Spurs already, but he will face an uphill battle to play regularly under Postecoglou this season.

The former Celtic boss has a wealth of options in midfield, especially after bringing in Maddison already this summer.

Nevertheless, Sarr has proven he could be a useful squad player for Tottenham and if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaves, they may want to keep him around for added depth.