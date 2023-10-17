Ange Postecoglou will surely hand Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg his first Premier League start of the season against Fulham.

Tottenham are set to host Fulham on Monday night as they bid to keep up their exceptional start to the season.

Postecoglou is yet to taste defeat in the Premier League, with the only blemish on his record coming via a penalty shootout defeat at Craven Cottage in August.

Tottenham will be without one key player after beating Luton last time out though as Yves Bissouma will miss the game due to suspension.

The 26-year-old has starred for Spurs so far this season but was sent off in the 1-0 win over Luton last time out.

And in our view, Postecoglou should hand Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg his first league start of the season.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Postecoglou will surely start Hojbjerg against Fulham

Hojbjerg has only started one game so far this season having got the nod in the penalty shootout defeat at Fulham.

Postecoglou has preferred both Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr over the Dane. The 28-year-old has been limited to appearances from the bench in the league but has put in some encouraging displays to help Spurs see out games.

Of course, Hojbjerg was a key man at Tottenham before Postecoglou’s arrival over the summer.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

And while the £15 million midfielder isn’t necessarily well-suited to Postecoglou’s preferred style of play, he’s a trusty option for the Aussie to call upon.

Postecoglou does have the option of playing Sarr in a deeper role and playing Giovani Lo Celso alongside James Maddison.

But that would be a huge gamble considering Lo Celso hasn’t featured since August and Sarr has excelled in the No8 role.