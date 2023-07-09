Ange Postecoglou wants Tottenham to move for versatile Chelsea star

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella.

On Saturday, FootballTransfers reported that Spurs were ‘closely following’ the Spaniard’s situation.

Tottenham have been busy in the summer transfer market, making three signings so far.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison have already joined Spurs, and Dejan Kulusevski has signed permanently.

Now, with Ivan Perisic reportedly closing in on a move away, Ange Postecoglou must source a replacement.

FootballTransfers say the new Tottenham boss is looking at Cucurella, whose future at Chelsea appears uncertain.

Apparently, the Blues are ‘desperate to offload’ the player, who became the most expensive left-back ever last year.

The Lilywhites manager reportedly wants Cucurella to deploy alongside Yves Bissouma in his new system.

Postecoglou apparently sees Cucurella as someone who can play not only as a wing-back but as an inverted full-back.

This would allow Bissouma to push further forward and possible new signing Micky van de Ven to move into left-back.

However, in a blow to Tottenham, Cucurella apparently wants to remain at the West London club.

Our view

This is a pretty exciting lead for Tottenham fans. Cucurella is a top talent who’s Premier League-proven and has a high ceiling.

Scouting outlet TMS deemed him a ‘two-footed wizard who excels in possession of the ball’ and ‘one of the most versatile players on the planet’ last year.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

You can argue that he wasn’t great at Chelsea last year, but the fact of the matter is Chelsea were not great last year (to put it mildly).

Let’s see how much the Blues would want for Cucurella, considering they reportedly paid in excess of £60million for him.