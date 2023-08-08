Ange Postecoglou has opted to bring Tottenham Hotspur youngsters Luca Gunter and Ashley Phillips to Barcelona.

Spurs are set to face Barca in their final pre-season game of the summer this evening as Postecoglou prepares for his first campaign in England.

Tottenham’s summer has been far from ideal as they’ve seen one friendly against Leicester City called off due to adverse weather conditions, while AS Roma also pulled out of their proposed clash.

Nevertheless, Spurs have enjoyed an encouraging pre-season to date having picked up wins over Lion City Sailors and Shakhtar Donetsk.

And with the likes of Harry Kane set to be left behind as Spurs travel to Barcelona tonight, it seems Postecoglou may give some youngsters a run out at Camp Nou.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Phillips and Gunter travel to Barcelona for pre-season friendly

In a video posted on Tottenham’s official Twitter account, the Spurs players can be seen boarding the plane as they travel to Barcelona.

Both Phillips and Gunter can be spotted in the video preparing to board the plane.

Phillips was snapped up from Blackburn Rovers last week as Spurs finally completed a deal to sign the highly-rated 18-year-old.

He’s expected to come in and bolster Tottenham’s Under-21s side for the time being, but he could well get some minutes under his belt tonight.

Photo by Matt McNulty – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

As for Gunter, he was recently called up to first-team training as he replaced the injured Alfie Whiteman.

The 18-year-old is unlikely to get an opportunity tonight as Vicario continues to adjust to life at Spurs. But it will only benefit him being around the first-team set-up during pre-season.