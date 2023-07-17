Ange Postecoglou has suggested that he was very quickly keen to bring Manor Solomon to Tottenham Hotspur following his appointment, and praised the winger for how ambitious he is.

Postecoglou was speaking – in comments reported by Football London – as Tottenham continue their preparations for the new campaign.

Manor Solomon is one of the players Spurs have already brought in during this window. Tottenham have certainly flown out of the traps in the early stages of the summer.

Photo by Nir Keidar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

And signing the Israel international has the potential to be a huge coup. As reported by ESPN, he has arrived on a free transfer due to his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk being suspended.

Postecoglou praises Manor Solomon after Tottenham move

The winger showed glimpses of his potential during his loan spell with Fulham last season, scoring some spectacular goals along the way.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And Postecoglou suggested that Tottenham have been admirers of the 23-year-old for some time as he backed the youngster to really kick on in North London.

“It’s great to get Manor in. He’s someone who was identified pretty early. People are well aware of the way I set my teams up and those attacking positions, particularly the wide attacking positions, are really important so you look for players that can have those characteristics,” he said, as reported by Football London.

“He’s also a young guy who’s really ambitious. I love working with guys who still have a great desire and fire in their belly to achieve. The same way Sonny spoke about still wanting to show people what he’s all about at Premier League level so bringing in guys like Manor, Madders and the three boys, who have added that energy which is great.

“I’m sure he will contribute and learn and develop. He’s got some fantastic role models at the club already to learn off and I’m sure he will be a really good contributor for us.”

What is exciting for Tottenham fans is waiting to see who will emerge as a key player under Postecoglou. There are likely to be a few surprises along the way.

Postecoglou has his ideas on how he wants his team to play. And he will not deviate from that. So he is brave enough to drop an established star if he feels that another player is ticking more boxes.

That may be beneficial for someone such as Solomon. He faces a tough task trying to get up the pecking order. But if he can show the potential that Postecoglou is clearly aware he has, then he could prove to be a real surprise package during the coming campaign.