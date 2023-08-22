Ange Postecoglou suddenly impressed by £12m player who Tottenham almost sold

Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez has reportedly impressed Ange Postecoglou in the last few weeks.

The Colombian looked certain to be sold this summer. He was clearly surplus to requirements, but now, Football London suggests there’s a small ray of hope for him to stay at the club.

Ange Postecoglou has been impressed with Davinson Sanchez at Tottenham

Davinson Sanchez was once Tottenham‘s club-record signing.

The Colombian joined the club from Ajax and came in with a lot of hype. He seemed like the perfect defender for the Premier League thanks to his pace and ability in duels, but he just hasn’t fulfilled his potential.

Sanchez has made numerous mistakes at Tottenham over the last few years. Spurs fans have had enough of him, so much so that he was even booed last season.

All signs pointed towards an exit, but Sanchez, surprisingly, started the first game of the season and made the bench last weekend – ahead of Eric Dier.

The report claims that the Colombian has really impressed Ange Postecoglou recently, and his speed makes him the perfect fit in the new Spurs boss’ system.

Selling him is still reportedly appealing to Tottenham considering he has less than a year left on his contract, but the fact that he has impressed Postcoglou is a very good sign.

Spurs almost sold him

Davinson Sanchez seemed to have one foot out of the Tottenham door last month.

Spurs agreed to sell him to Spartak Moscow after accepting a £12 million bid from the Russian side. Sanchez, however, turned that move down.

There are plenty of clubs still linked with a move to sign the Colombian this month, and there is definitely a chance he will leave before the window shuts.

However, if no move materialises, we feel he’ll have a much happier campaign this time than he did last season.