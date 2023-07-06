Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has made a pledge to Spurs fans over what type of football they can expect next season.

The new Tottenham head coach took part in a Q&A on the official Spurs YouTube channel on Thursday.

Postecoglou answered plenty of questions from Tottenham supporters all around the world.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

One fan asked the new Spurs boss about how he was going to keep all the Asia-based fans “entertained and awake”.

For context, those based in East Asia and Oceania would be watching English afternoon kick-offs in the early hours of their morning.

Postecoglou began by saying: “I know that experience!

“That was my experience, I love that and what you do remember after – is that some of my best memories came from being on the other side of the world and getting up and watching games.

“It helps to have positives experiences so that’s my responsibility!

“That’s how I know when we do these trips they are really important because our supporters, just because they are not here watching us every week, it takes a hell of a lot of commitment and passion to get up in the middle of the night and midweek to watch your team play.

“I guarantee you won’t be falling asleep watching our games. That’s a guarantee!”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Our view

Postecoglou is certainly saying all the right things as the new manager of Tottenham and is quickly becoming a fan favourite.

In this instance, the Spurs boss definitely knows what it’s all about. He spent his entire playing career – plus most of his managerial career – in either Australia or Japan.

With that in mind, Postecoglou would’ve had to stay up until the early hours of the morning if he wanted to catch some European football.

It’s a big sacrifice that fans of English/European clubs in those time zones have to make, and it’s good to hear that Postecoglou is guaranteeing to make it worth everyone’s while.