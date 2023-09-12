Ange Postecoglou shares what he’s noticed about Tottenham’s players recently

Ange Postecoglou has shared what he’s noticed about his Tottenham Hotspur players recently.

Postecoglou spoke on talkSPORT this morning and was quizzed on how he plans to bring a ‘winning mentality’ to Tottenham.

The Aussie boss has got off to a flyer in North London and currently has Spurs sitting second in the Premier League.

Tottenham have picked up wins over the likes of Manchester United, Bournemouth and Burnley after being held to a 2-2 draw at Brentford on the opening day.

Postecoglou has transformed Tottenham’s style of play after four years of more defensive managers such as Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

And it seems the Spurs boss is delighted with how his players are taking to his methods so far.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Postecoglou on what he’s noticed about Tottenham’s players

Speaking on talkSPORT, Postecoglou was asked how he plans to turn Tottenham into a winning side.

“My thing is, it’s not just about winning, it’s about playing the game,” he said. “You’ve got to believe in something more than just the victory because everyone wants to win.

“For me, it’s the way we play. That’s what it comes down to. What I’ve seen since I got here is a group of players who are open to that, they’ve embraced that.

“It’s challenging, it’s going to test us. We’re going to stumble, we’re going to fall along the way. But when we get to where we want to and we play the football we want to, the winning should take care of itself.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Postecoglou was then asked about how pivotal his relationship with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will be as he bids to deliver success on the pitch.

He said: “I think the reason I’ve had success at just about every club I’ve gone to is that they’ve identified what they need in the next phase of whatever that club’s cycle is in terms of style of football, in terms of environments and all those things.

“I come out as the last man standing in the process and when I see that, I know the club is a good fit for me.

“The one thing about me, when I come in I’m not going to compromise on certain things I make that clear in discussions we have before I accept the role. When they decided to go with me, in this case, it’s Tottenham and Daniel [Levy], I knew they were open to going in my direction.

“Then it’s up to me. After that, I’m going to take responsibility for whatever happens here, good, bad or otherwise. If I don’t succeed, it’s not going to be because of anything that exists within this club or external factors. It’s because I haven’t been able to do what I want to do for myself.

“The process for me is about gaining the trust of everyone at the football club, the supporters, the people who run and won this club, the management, the players, the staff. That’s up to me, it’s all on me from now on.”

The early signs of Postecoglou’s tenure at Spurs have certainly been encouraging and he seems to have won over his players, as well as the supporters.

Of course, it would be premature to say Tottenham have undoubtedly landed the right manager, but it the beginning of the season suggests that is the case.