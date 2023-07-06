Ange Postecoglou shares what he’s already said to Son Heung-min at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has been talking about Son Heung-min and he has shared what he has already said to the winger.

It was a hard season for the South Korean international last campaign. He still managed 10 goals for Spurs in the Premier League but this is low for him – he scored 23 goals in 2021-22.

Son’s poor form was something which confused many. It was made more understandable when the winger shared that he was playing with a hernia injury for most of the season.

Now, with a new manager, Son will be hoping that he can get back to his best next season and help get the club back in Europe.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Postecoglou shares what he has told Son at Tottenham

It is no surprise to see the winger come up in conversation when Postecoglou is chatting about the club and next season.

The manager did a fan Q&A via the official Tottenham Hotspur YouTube channel. He spoke positively about Son and said: “I also have a relationship with Sonny because he scored against me with Korea in the Asian Cup final!

“We were one minute away from winning it and Sonny scored the equaliser but then we got them in extra time. I’ve already said to him he’s forgiven for that!”

It is great to see the Australian manager come to the club with a bit of humour. It feels like the last two managers at the club came with too much of a negative demeanour. No doubt Postecoglou feels like a breath of fresh air.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

With Spurs finishing eighth last season, they have a lot less fixtures to deal with this campaign. With this in mind, it may be expected that they get far in a cup competition as well as finish in a European spot again.

If they want to succeed in lifting a trophy for the first time in over a decade then they need players like Son to step up and shine for them.