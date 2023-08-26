Ange Postecoglou shares ‘great’ James Maddison verdict after Tottenham v Bournemouth

James Maddison was one of the stars of the show as Tottenham beat Bournemouth 2-0 in the early Premier League kick off today.

Maddison got his first goal in Spurs colours to get things underway as he continued his fine start to life under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The England midfielder is very much making the loss of Harry Kane quickly seem like a thing of the past.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

And speaking about Maddison after the game to the BBC, his manager Postecoglou admitted that the midfielder is ‘great’ for how he wants his team to set up.

“He’s great for our set up. I said before the game that he’s the kind of guy that when the ball gets to his feet, things happen,” Postecoglou said.

“He also works hard for the team, which is important for us. We can’t just have players who are good on the ball. He embraces that side of it. He works really hard and he wins the ball back. I thought it was a good performance from him.”

Maddison has quickly registered a goal and an assist now for Spurs and looks every bit the top signing.

James Maddison one of the signings of the summer

Some might have overlooked just how good James Maddison is because of Leicester’s struggles last season.

But make no mistake, this is a player who is superb on his day and crucially for Tottenham, he has plenty of days.

Maddison has settled in perfectly at Tottenham and as Ange says, is perfect for how they are playing right now.

If Maddison can continue in the form he is and carry this into 2024, then he will end up giving Gareth Southgate a serious headache heading into the Euros.