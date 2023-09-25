Ange Postecoglou says two Tottenham players were injured yesterday, but he started them anyway

Ange Postecoglou has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur duo Son Heung-min and James Maddison were both carrying injuries heading into yesterday’s game.

Postecoglou spoke to Viaplay after Spurs picked up a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Son and Maddison stole the show against Arsenal as the duo linked up for both of Tottenham’s goals on the day.

Maddison produced two brilliant assists and Son showed his usual composure in front of goal to help Spurs battle back from losing positions.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Both players have been standout performers under Postecoglou so far and it was no real surprise to see them play a key role in the North London Derby yesterday.

But Postecoglou has admitted that neither player was fully fit heading into the derby.

Postecoglou on Maddison and Son

Speaking to Viaplay, Postecoglou lauded both Maddison and Son for their displays against Arsenal.

“Brilliant,” he said. “They have that quality both of them, top players, and aside from his goals I just love the way Sonny worked today, he worked his socks off for the team.

“To be honest neither of them were 100 per cent, both went into it with a couple of niggly injuries, but Sonny is an outstanding leader just by actions more than anything else and then the quality.

“We needed that quality. They understand it’s done against the foundation of everyone working hard together.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Spurs may be sweating over Maddison’s fitness after the midfielder went down following a heavy challenge from Jorginho in the second half.

But the 26-year-old eventually got back to his feet and did play on before being replaced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg later in the half.

As for Son, he was also replaced by Richarlison in the 77th minute and the change may have raised a few eyebrows as the 31-year-old was on a hat-trick.

Yet, Postecoglou clearly had his reasons for taking both players off and it makes more sense now the Aussie boss has revealed they were carrying injuries.