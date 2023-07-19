Ange Postecoglou says there’s a signing he wants to make at Tottenham ‘as quickly as possible’

Ange Postecoglou has admitted that he’s keen for Tottenham Hotspur to bring in a new centre-back as ‘quickly as possible’.

The Spurs boss spoke to Football.London after yesterday’s 3-2 defeat against West Ham United and was open about his intentions this summer.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with moves for a host of central defenders during the early stages of the transfer window.

Both Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba seem to be the club’s preferred targets for the position, while The Sun reports that Spurs are closing in on a deal to sign Blackburn Rovers youngster Ashley Phillips.

Of course, if Phillips does complete a switch to North London he’s expected to be one for the future and Postecoglou has admitted his desire to sign a new centre-back.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Postecoglou wants a new centre-back

Speaking to Football.London, Postecoglou was asked if he would like to bring in a new central defender before the Premier League season gets underway.

“Yeah, I think that’s definitely our intention, absolutely,” the Spurs boss responded.

“We’ve been working on it for a while and we’ll definitely try to get it done as quickly as possible.”

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Spurs were seemingly closing in on a deal to sign Wolfsburg’s Van de Ven just a week ago, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that the two clubs were close to reaching a ‘total agreement’.

But the speculation surrounding Van de Ven’s proposed switch to Tottenham has gone quiet since and Romano claims they are still talking to Bayer Leverkusen about signing Tapsoba.

Both players would improve Tottenham’s backline drastically and Spurs’ defensive frailties were on display once again during the defeat to West Ham yesterday.

It seems as if Spurs are currently deciding between Tapsoba and Van de Ven, but they may need to press ahead with their attempts to land at least one to keep Postecoglou happy.

The Aussie boss has admitted he’s keen to get a new centre-back in as soon as possible as he bids to implement a new style of play at Spurs.