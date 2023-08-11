Ange Postecoglou says he’s decided on who’ll be the next Tottenham captain

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed he has decided who the next Spurs captain will be.

The Tottenham boss was asked by journalist Tom Barclay about who could be Hugo Lloris’ replacement as skipper.

Lloris is expected to leave the Lilywhites this summer after 11 years at the club.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Harry Kane would’ve been a shoo-in to replace the Frenchman as captain, but he too is seemingly close to leaving.

With that in mind, Postecoglou will likely name an alternative to take the Tottenham armband.

But while the Spurs boss has admitted he knows who’ll be the next captain, he’s keeping his cards close to his chest.

“Yeah I have,” said Postecoglou about the decision.

“I’m not telling you, mate. We’ll go through that process tomorrow.”

Barclay, relaying the news on Twitter, added that “you’d think Son Heung-min is the favourite for the armband.”

Our view

It’s all happening at Tottenham right now, isn’t it? What a week it has been.

Several big new signings through the door, and the potential departure of two of the club’s biggest stars.

With Lloris and Kane closing in on moves away from Tottenham, one era is coming to an end and a new one is beginning.

One report doing the rounds yesterday claimed that Lloris has been offered to Real Madrid. They have lost Thibaut Courtois for the foreseeable due to an ACL injury.

Meanwhile, Kane’s move to Bayern Munich seems to be drawing ever closer. It probably won’t be long before the “here we go” and then the announcements.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Son is definitely a good shout for the armband. He’s a Spurs stalwart, is universally liked by the club and fans, and obviously boasts top talent and experience.

That’s not to say he will become captain, but he’s a good shout. We’ll find out tomorrow what Postecoglou has decided.