Ange Postecoglou says he would hate to play against £42m Tottenham player

Ange Postecoglou has claimed that most of Tottenham Hotspur’s players hate coming up against Cristian Romero in training.

The Spurs boss has been speaking on talkSPORT this morning and admitted he would have hated to play against the defender.

Romero has enjoyed a brilliant start to the new season having netted two goals in four Premier League appearances from centre-back.

Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

The Argentine also starred for Argentina over the weekend as Lionel Scaloni’s men picked up a 1-0 win over Ecuador.

Now, Postecoglou has been speaking about Romero and admitted his Spurs players don’t like facing off against him in training.

Postecoglou on Romero

Speaking on talkSPORT, Postecoglou was asked about Lionel Messi’s recent comments as the Argentine star labelled his compatriot the best defender in the world.

“Who am I? I don’t argue with Messi,” Postecoglou said. “I tell you what, I wouldn’t like to play against him.

“Most of the boys here don’t like training against him. He’s a real competitor, I love that about him.

“Whether it’s training or a game, what you see is what you get with Romero.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Romero seems to be thriving under Postecoglou’s guidance after a difficult season last time out.

The £42 million man made some costly errors in a Spurs shirt last season and cut a frustrated figure under Antonio Conte.

But he’s back to his best after a change in the dugout and he looks set to become a key player for Tottenham moving forward.

It’s certainly no surprise that most of Tottenham’s players hate facing off against Romero in training.

The defender has deservedly gained a reputation as an aggressive defender who doesn’t shy away from a tackle.