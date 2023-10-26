Ange Postecoglou says £30m Tottenham player is out injured for the ‘long-term’

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been discussing Ryan Sessegnon and it’s not looking like good news at the moment.

Sessegnon has been out injured ever since Ange arrived at the club. The left-winger was a key part of the squad last season but on the whole, has struggled since signing from Fulham for around £30m.

And when asked to give an update on Sessegnon’s injury, Postecoglou conceded he’s not going to be able to use the winger for some time.

Speaking in his press conference and transcribed by Football.London, the Tottenham boss admitted that Sessegnon is going to be out long-term.

“Nah, nah, long-term mate, still a way to go,” Ange said.

“Yeah it’s tough for him, it’s hard. If you need motivation as footballers, there’s plenty of it around. You may not be playing or playing as much as you want bit you’re still in a good space where you can at least afford yourself the opportunity to play whereas guys like Ryan have got to work hard to get back to the group.

Another blow for one of Tottenham’s great hopes

There was a big buzz around Spurs when they landed Sessegnon from Fulham but he has just not worked out yet for different reasons.

Injuries have played a massive part in him not being involved as much as anything and this one is just yet another massive bump in the road for him.

Frustratingly for Sessegnon, he’d probably be flying in this Postecoglou side and get the freedom to really play without fear.

Hopefully for the Englishman he can overcome his latest setback and kick on with his career. Right now, he must be wondering what he’s done wrong to be out once again.