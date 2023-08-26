Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has claimed that Yves Bissouma has missed most of the penalties he has taken in training.

Spurs need a new man to take responsibility from the spot following Harry Kane‘s departure. There are a few definite contenders, but if Postecoglou’s words are anything to go by, Bissouma is nowhere near the top of the list.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou says Yves Bissouma keeps missing penalties in training

Tottenham never really had to worry about who would take the penalties over the years because there was always only one candidate – Kane.

The Englishman rarely ever got it wrong from the spot, but now that he’s gone, Ange Postecoglou has a decision to make over who takes up the responsibility at Tottenham.

The obvious picks, from the outside, would be the attackers – Son Heung-min, James Maddison, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Postecoglou was asked about this in his press conference yesterday, and he brought up a surprise name – Yves Bissouma – but not because he’s very prolific from the spot.

Speaking about penalty takers, Postecoglou said, as quoted by Football London: “I saw a few of them trying today. Sonny is up there, I think Madders and Richy are all sort of in there.

“Bissouma I have seen take about 500 and miss about 495 but he is still out there practising, so I don’t know but it is somewhere in that order.”

TBR View:

Bissouma is a fantastic player, but the one thing he’s not is a goalscorer.

The 26-year-old Mali international has scored just 13 goals in his senior career so far, and none of them have ever come from the penalty spot.

It’s good to hear that he’s practising them in training, but we will be shocked if he ever takes a penalty for Tottenham – unless it’s in a shootout.

We think Son will be the first-choice penalty taker for Spurs this season.