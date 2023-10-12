Ange Postecoglou says 26-year-old Tottenham player can become a star for England now

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has backed James Maddison to become a star for England in their upcoming games against Australia and Italy.

The 26-year-old has had an amazing start to life in a Spurs shirt. He has been up there with the best players in the Premier League this season, and he has been called up to the England squad again.

James Maddison to become a star for England

Tottenham star James Maddison has been an incredible player in the Premier League for years now, but opportunities with the England national team have been hard to come by.

The midfielder has only earned four senior caps for the Three Lions, which is a real shock considering that he’s 26 already and has been producing the goods for a long time.

Maddison is still by no means a guaranteed starter for England, but Gareth Southgate should really consider giving him an opportunity in the coming days.

His Tottenham boss, Ange Postecoglou, has backed him to star for the Three Lions.

When asked if Maddison can be as good for England as he has been at Tottenham, Postecoglou told Football London: “There’s no reason why not.

“National teams are a bit funny because club form isn’t always the greatest indicator as to having a great international career,” he said. There’s so many other things that need to fall into line. Sometimes it’s about circumstance, opportunity, who else is in that position, how much you get to play, the kind of football.

“There’s so many things that need to fall into place but Madders has the ability to play and excel at international level. I’ve got no doubt about that.

“I think one of the reasons he came to Tottenham was to show people that he’s got more layers to his game and I think he’s showing that. Hopefully, that transfers to him making an impact for England.”

Maddison should start for England vs Australia

England take on Australia tomorrow in a friendly at Wembley, and it’s the perfect game for Gareth Southgate to deploy James Maddison.

The Englishman has scored two goals and provided five assists in the Premier League this season. He has definitely earned his place in the side, and it’s now time for him to start games.

Maddison looked really good when he played behind Harry Kane during Tottenham’s pre-season. That relationship is unlikely to have gone anywhere, and the two of them starting together could make England a force.

However, Southgate rarely ever changes his side, so it will be interesting to see if he will make an exception for Maddison tomorrow.