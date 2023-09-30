Ange Postecoglou says £22m Tottenham player will agree to play even if he’s injured

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has claimed that Son Heung-min never says no when he’s asked to play – even if he’s injured.

The South Korean is Spurs’ captain now. He has always been one of their most important players, and he is now more key to Tottenham than ever before following Harry Kane’s departure.

What Ange Postecoglou has said about Tottenham star Son Heung-min

Tottenham signed Son Heung-min from Bayer Leverkusen for £22 million (talkSPORT) in 2015.

The South Korean had a very difficult debut season, but since then and until the start of the last campaign, he was one of the best players in the country.

Son, like many of his teammates, had such a difficult season last time out. He just looked nothing like his previous self, and that really was strange to see.

At the end of the season, we found out that Son was struggling with an injury throughout the campaign. That’s why he wasn’t able to play as well as he could.

Speaking about that in his press conference, Ange Postecoglou claimed that it’s in Son’s nature to be ready to play whenever a manager asks him to – even if he’s injured.

He said, as per Football London: “In terms of Sonny, it’s fair to say, and he’s said it himself, I don’t think he was 100 per cent fit last year, but that’s his nature, if asked to play, he will play and do his utmost.

“I think that probably affected his form more than anything else. Last year was a bit of a unique year for a lot of players because of the World Cup. I don’t think it was a normal year in many respects for top players.

“The quality Sonny has, there is no doubt… I don’t think I’ve done anything dramatic to him, I think he just feels better. He’s had a good pre-season and loves playing for this football club. I think the way we’re playing really suits him for where he’s at in his career. I’m sure there is more to come.”

Son will lead Spurs out vs Liverpool

Tottenham take on Liverpool this evening and captain Son will be the key man.

The South Korean stepped up when his team needed him in the North London derby against Arsenal last weekend. He scored twice to help his side pick up a point, and he will have the same responsibility today.

It’s great for Tottenham fans to see Son playing as well as he is. All the spotlight has been on him since Kane’s departure, and that’s never easy to deal with no matter how good you are.

So far, Son has been excellent, and if he has a good game today, Tottenham could get themselves another positive result against a top team.