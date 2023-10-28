Ange Postecoglou says 22-year-old Tottenham talent is shining in training

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou praised Brennan Johnson after Spurs went five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Tottenham boss says the 22-year-old was “great” as Spurs ran out 2-1 winners at Crystal Palace on Friday night.

Postecoglou also revealed how hard Johnson has been working in training over the past few weeks as he sought to bounce back from some fitness issues.

The Wales international joined Tottenham on deadline day in the summer transfer window from Nottingham Forest for a reported £47.5million.

As he sought to stake a claim for a starting spot at Spurs, a hamstring injury caused him to miss two games and set him back in terms of momentum.

However, Johnson made a big impact just minutes after coming on for Richarlison on Friday night, helping Tottenham score their second.

After a goalless first half, Spurs opened the scoring in the 53rd minute as James Maddison’s ball into the six-yard box came off Joel Ward and went into the Palace net.

Tottenham then doubled their lead in the 66th minute, with Johnson and Maddison combining well before the 22-year-old set Son Heung-min up to finish.

After the match, football.london asked Postecoglou whether Johnson’s assist shortly after coming off the bench showed why he wanted to bring the Welshman to N17 this summer.

“Yeah, Brennan was great,” said the Spurs boss.

“He’s had to be patient as he’s had a couple of setbacks obviously so we haven’t really seen him in any consistent game time or training time but the last couple of weeks he’s worked hard at training.”

Johnson a future star for Spurs – TBR View

Johnson certainly looks like he has the makings of a future star. He has done very well so far and contributed to Tottenham’s crucial second just minutes after coming off the bench.

Joining a club on deadline day, when you’ve missed out on their pre-season and then having first of three international breaks in just a few months thereafter, is always tricky for any player, never mind a young player who’s looking to break into a well-oiled machine of a team.

Then you have the hamstring issue that set him back further, so it’s not been an easy start for him, but still, he’s certainly going from strength to strength now.