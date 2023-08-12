Ange Postecoglou says 22-year-old Tottenham talent has been really ‘bright’ in training, could play tomorrow

Ange Postecoglou has been speaking ahead of his first Premier League match with Tottenham and he has been praising the work of one new signing in training.

Tottenham have made some very good signings so far this summer, including James Maddison and Micky van de Ven.

They have a very tricky fixture to start the season. The face Brentford away, a side who they lost against towards the end of last season at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Now, Postecoglou has spoken out about van de Ven and hinted whether he could be playing in the Premier League match tomorrow.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Postecoglou discusses Micky van de Ven

With Spurs conceding lots of goals last season in the Premier League, it was essential that they strengthen at the back, especially at centre-back.

Journalist Alasdair Gold shared what the Spurs manager had to say in regards to the possibility of the defender featuring this weekend. Postecoglou said: “It’s good to get Micky in. He’s settled in well. It’s not as simple as him simply coming in and training with us, but he’s been bright in training.

“He’s had a pre-season with Wolfsburg but he hasn’t played 90 minutes yet. Fair to say that in terms of match conditioning he’s not quite at the level yet but he’s definitely going to be available for selection this weekend.”

The former Wolfsburg defender looks a very exciting signing. The 22 year-old, who has featured 11 times for the Netherlands U21 side, looks not just a player for the present but a player for the future.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The club are having a massive rebuild this summer transfer window. Due to this, there is definitely an added pressure on Postecoglou to start the season well.

He will hope that his new signings are ready to break into the Premier League straight away and become top players for the club.