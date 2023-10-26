Ange Postecoglou says £15m Tottenham player is a doubt for Crystal Palace

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been giving his press conference ahead of the game with Crystal Palace tomorrow.

The Spurs boss is nursing a few problems within the squad which were clear from last weekend’s win over Fulham and the boss has admitted some are struggling.

One of the players struggling with a knock is wing-back, Destiny Udogie. The Italian went off last weekend and speaking in his press just now, Postecoglou has said he is a doubt.

Udogie could miss Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Confirmed by The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare, Postecoglou confirmed the club are still assessing the £15m man after last weekend.

“Pape is fine – bounced back 24 hours after the game. Bit of an illness but has trained well. Destiny we’re still going to assess. Davies missed Fulham with a knock – fair to say training teeters on the edge and he took a sore one. Everyone else has come through fine,” the Spurs boss said.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Udogie being missing will be a blow for Spurs, who are hoping to keep up their excellent form with another win.

The former Udinese man has shone since signing and has become a key part of how Tottenham play under the new manager.

A big miss for Tottenham

If Udogie doesn’t make it then Tottenham will need to find a way to get going again down the left without him.

He has been so important to them that it seems difficult to see who is going to step up and do the job he has been doing at the moment.

Udogie’s emergence has been a real plus point in a season where there have been plenty of them for Spurs so far.

Hopefully, for Tottenham anyway, the injury is nothing and if he does miss this one, then he can come back quickly.