Ange Postecoglou responds to rumours he'll leave Celtic for Tottenham this summer
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has reaffirmed his commitment to the cause by playing down talk of a move to Tottenham this summer.
Spurs are being linked with making a move to Postecoglou as they search for a new coach. It comes as their pursuit of Arne Slot hit the buffers, with the Dutchman now signing a new contract at Feyenoord.
And for now, at least, it appears Postecoglou will be staying put as well.
Postecoglou responds to Tottenham rumours
Speaking ahead of Celtic’s game this weekend, Postecoglou was in relaxed mood. And when pressed on his future, the Daily Mail reports that the Celtic manager’s manner didn’t change.
Answering questions about those Spurs links, ‘Ange’ appeared as calm as ever as he played things down.
“And yet I’m still here. It doesn’t [come onto my radar]. I think anyone who knows me, I’ve been asked about these things plenty of times, know that what’s important for me is the here and now. I’ve never planned anything in my football career,” Postecoglou said.
‘My ambitions right now are to enjoy tomorrow, have a good game, then try to win a cup final and try to make it a special year. It’s not every year you get the opportunity to win a treble. If anyone thinks I’m thinking anything other than that, they don’t know me.”
A hard one for Daniel Levy to do
Of all the names linked with Spurs so far, it does seem that Ange Postecoglou would take some getting for Spurs.
He is happy as anything with being at Celtic and is no rush to move on. He has Champions League football to potentially look forward to and with Spurs, he’ll see through some of the rubbish going on.
If Levy really does what Big Ange, then he faces a big fight.
