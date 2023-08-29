Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has suggested that Destiny Udogie will be ready to play against Fulham tonight.

The Aussie boss has been speaking to Tottenham’s official website ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup clash at Craven Cottage.

Postecoglou has got off to a flyer in North London and continued his brilliant start with a 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

The likes of Yves Bissouma, James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr all starred once again, as well as Destiny Udogie.

Udogie set up Dejan Kulusevski for Spurs’ second of the afternoon on Saturday and put in yet another promising display.

The 20-year-old limped off the pitch in the 82nd minute and was replaced by Ben Davies. But Postecoglou has insisted that Udogie is fit and ready to go ahead of the clash against Fulham.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Postecoglou on Udogie fitness

Speaking to Tottenham’s media team, Postecoglou shared an update on Udogie’s fitness after the defender picked up a knock against the Cherries.

“I think he just kicked the ground, from what I understand,” the Spurs boss said.

“He didn’t want to come off but at that stage, the way the rules are at the moment, they go off for 30 seconds and I thought it was better putting Ben on and keeping the tempo up in the game for us. Just speaking to him now, he’s fine.”

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Udogie has taken many by surprise with his early-season performances after being originally snapped up for £20 million by Spurs last summer.

The Italian full-back spent last season on loan at Udinese and impressed in a left wing-back role.

It was unclear how he’d adjust to playing in a back four under Postecoglou, but he’s slotted in seamlessly so far.

The youngster may well get a rest for tonight’s trip to Fulham after starting in every game this season.

But he is already becoming an integral part of this new-look Spurs side and it’s certainly positive news for the club that he’s fine after being subbed off at Bournemouth.