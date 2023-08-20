Ange Postecoglou now shares what he said to Tottenham’s players at half-time yesterday

Ange Postecoglou has shared what he said to his players at half-time yesterday as Tottenham Hotspur picked up an impressive win over Manchester United.

Spurs put in a brilliant second-half display against United on Saturday after they were second-best during the opening 45 minutes.

Indeed, Bruno Fernandes went close to opening the scoring and Guglielmo Vicario made some eye-catching saves to keep Postecoglou’s men on level terms.

But Tottenham grew into the game and thoroughly deserved to pick up all three points after a dominant second-half performance.

Pape Matar Sarr opened the scoring with a well-taken finish just after half-time before a Lisandro Martinez own goal wrapped up the win for Spurs.

And Ange Postecoglou has shared with Tottenham’s official website what he told his players at half-time yesterday.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Postecoglou on his half-time team talk

Speaking to Tottenham’s media team after the 2-0 win over United, Postecoglou was asked what he said to his players at half-time.

“Like I said, I thought we looked a little bit nervous,” the Spurs boss said. “We were giving the ball away, we weren’t moving it quickly and it’s only natural – it’s all new to these guys.

“For some of them, the Premier League is new and playing against a team like Manchester United is new to them. But I thought I saw elements of it towards the end of the first half, the last five or 10 minutes we settled down a little bit, started to move the ball a little bit quicker and that gave them the encouragement.

“At half-time that was the message, just to settle down. We could play through whatever their press was and as long as we stayed really up-tempo in our movement, we’d wear them down.”

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Spurs improved dramatically after the break and built on a promising end to the first-half.

Postecoglou has already implemented a clear identity at Tottenham and while it’s still early days, the Aussie boss will be encouraged by yesterday’s performance.

Of course, his side rode their luck at times but fans will undoubtedly be delighted to see a more attacking brand of football at Tottenham once again.