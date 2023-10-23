Ange Postecoglou now likely to start 26-year-old over £45m Tottenham player vs Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is reportedly likely to stick with Richarlison over Brennan Johnson against Fulham tonight.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, with the outlet claiming Johnson could return to the squad after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.

Brennan Johnson hasn’t featured for Tottenham since the North London Derby last month in what was his first start under Postecoglou.

The 22-year-old arrived for a £45 million fee on deadline day and looked bright against Arsenal before being forced off with an injury.

Richarlison has come back into the side in his absence and registered an assist in the 2-1 win over Liverpool.

But the 26-year-old was hooked at half-time in the 1-0 win at Luton after wasting some brilliant opportunities in front of goal.

Yet, a fresh report claims that Ange Postecoglou is ‘more likely’ to stick with Richarlison over Johnson tonight.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Postecoglou likely to start Richarlison over Johnson

The Evening Standard reports that Postecoglou faces a choice between Richarlison and Johnson for the spot on the left wing tonight.

It’s noted that Johnson was due to be assessed over the weekend after missing Spurs’ last two games with a hamstring injury.

As a result, Richarlison is more likely to keep his place off the left alongside Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Richarlison has largely struggled this season, despite some promising moments.

The Brazil star has been wasteful in front of goal and lost his place as Spurs’ No9 to Son earlier in the season.

He’s had a bit more joy off the left-hand side though and did put in a brilliant display from the bench against Sheffield United last month.

As for Johnson, he looked bright at the Emirates Stadium but Postecoglou will probably be wary of rushing him back from injury too soon.