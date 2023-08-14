Ange Postecoglou has reportedly decided to keep Dane Scarlett as part of his Tottenham Hotspur squad this season.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, which claims that fellow Spurs youngster Alfie Devine could be set to head out on loan.

Deadline day is edging ever closer and Tottenham have plenty of work to do before the transfer window slams shut.

Indeed, Harry Kane secured a move to Bayern Munich over the weekend and Spurs will be eager to at least attempt to replace their talisman.

Postecoglou also faces the task of trimming a bloated squad before September 1. But it seems he is keen to keep hold of Dane Scarlett for the time being.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Scarlett to be part of Tottenham squad

The Standard reports that Scarlett is set to remain as part of the Tottenham squad this season.

It’s noted that this will remain the case while summer signing Alejo Veliz is settling in at Spurs.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Scarlett spent the last campaign on loan at Portsmouth where he enjoyed a mixed season on the south coast.

The 19-year-old got off to a bright start but ultimately lost his place in the side after Danny Cowley was sacked by Pompey mid-season.

Of course, it seems unlikely that Scarlett will force his way into the side this season, even without Kane at the club.

But the Englishman looks to be an exciting talent and did net an impressive goal against Shakhtar Donetsk in pre-season.

It will certainly benefit him being around the first-team set up, but it would be a shame to see his development brought to halt if he doesn’t get the required minutes this season.