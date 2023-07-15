Ange Postecoglou names ‘commanding’ 20-year-old Spurs gem in pre-season squad

The latest news coming out from Tottenham Hotspur has shared that an exciting academy prospect is joining the first team on pre-season.

For pre-season, the Tottenham squad will be heading on an Asia-Pacific Tour. This is the first time new manager Ange Postecoglou can get a look at his team.

They will play West Ham, Leicester City and Lion City Sailors and the club announced which senior players and which academy players are making the trip.

They announced that academy prospect Josh Keeley will be involved in the squad for pre-season and this is a huge opportunity for the player.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Josh Keeley joining senior Spurs squad on pre-season

The 20-year-old goalkeeper will no doubt feel like he has a huge chance to impress his new manager.

The Irishman has featured for the Spurs U21 squad 21 times so far. The club clearly think they have a good prospect if they have brought him on the tour.

In 2022, Superhotspur described Keeley as a ‘commanding’ keeper from set pieces with ‘good and impressive distribution’. He is also ‘so quick off his line’.

What was also interesting is that club veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is not in the squad. Clearly it is the end of a big chapter for the club.

Keeley will definitely get some minutes in the pre-season matches, so all he can do is show that he deserves to be a future prospect for the club.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The club have already signed a goalkeeper in Guglielmo Vicario, but if Keeley does well it would be great for him to be a number two at the club.

He is only 20 years-old so he has an abundance of time to break into the first team. He does not need to rush things but it is good that he is already getting noticed.

Spurs have already had some youth players from the academy integrate themselves into the senior squad. Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga are a couple of these players.