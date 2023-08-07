Ange Postecoglou left seriously impressed by 26-year-old Tottenham player yesterday

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has heaped praise on summer signing James Maddison after his display against Shakhtar Donetsk yesterday.

Spurs thrashed the Ukrainian giants 5-1 in North London on Sunday as Harry Kane stole the show.

After a weekend of speculation surrounding his future, the 29-year-old put on a finishing masterclass as he netted four times for Tottenham.

The England captain linked up particularly well with his new teammate Maddison, with the former Leicester City man delivering a pinpoint cross to set him up for his second of the afternoon.

And Postecoglou was impressed with Maddison’s display in the middle of the park.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Postecoglou impressed with Maddison

Speaking to Spurs Play after yesterday’s friendly, Postecoglou singled out Maddison for praise due to his incredible work rate off the ball.

“I thought Madders, I mean his football was unbelievable, but I thought his pressing was really good in the second half and that set the tone for us,” the Spurs boss said.

“For all the team, when you see your attacking players doing those things, it kind of inspires everyone else to work hard and that’s the thing I look for.”

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Maddison put in an industrious display in midfield yesterday as he set up Kane for his second of the game after winning a penalty in the first-half.

The 26-year-old made the switch to North London back in June and arguably put in his most impressive display yesterday.

He mixed brilliant work off the ball with some much-needed creativity, which is something Spurs have been lacking outside of Kane for the past couple of years.

Tottenham fans will undoubtedly be excited about the upcoming season and Maddison looks set to make a huge impact in North London.

They will be hoping the England star is linking up with Kane this season, with Spurs facing a battle to keep their all-time top goalscorer.