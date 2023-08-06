Ange Postecoglou issues verdict on Harry Kane display in Spurs win

Ange Postecoglou has lauded Harry Kane after Tottenham Hotspur won their final pre-season friendly, beating Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1 with the striker scoring four for Spurs.

Postecoglou was speaking – in comments reported by Football London – after Tottenham’s comfortable victory in North London on Sunday.

Harry Kane reminded everyone why resolving his future is so important to Tottenham. Of course, no reminder was really needed. But the striker showed that he is raring to go for the coming season.

Postecoglou praises Kane after Tottenham win

The 30-year-old scored four times as Spurs made a real statement ahead of their Premier League curtain-raiser next weekend.

Obviously, the worry may be that it may be the final time Kane wears a Tottenham shirt. Bayern Munich have made an £86 million bid for the striker, according to the Daily Mail. And he wants his future sorted before facing Brentford.

Postecoglou insisted that he had no problems using Kane. And he lauded his performance as the questions over his future continue to linger.

“There’s no doubt that I would use Harry. I didn’t need today to tell me that. He’s world class. The way this team will play will help him as well. We’ll create a lot of chances for him,” he said, as reported by Football London.

It would be such a boost for Tottenham if they could keep the striker in North London. They have whetted the appetite for what a partnership with James Maddison could be like. And Tottenham fans will be desperate to see more.

Perhaps there is also a clear hint that Kane would be content to stay. It is not uncommon for players to not feature in pre-season games while there is speculation going on in the background.

But Kane was happy to feature for Tottenham against Shakhtar. And Brentford should certainly be wary if there is no movement on the transfer front in the coming days.