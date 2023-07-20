New Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is reportedly a big fan of Yves Bissouma already.

Spurs have begun a new era under the Australian and despite a 3-2 defeat against West Ham United in their pre-season friendly a few days ago, fans liked what they saw.

Bissouma had a solid game against the Hammers in Perth, and The Athletic reveal people at Tottenham think this will be a big season for the midfielder from Mali.

Ange Postecoglou has told Yves Bissouma he’ll be very important for Tottenham next season

Tottenham signed Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion last year for £25 million (BBC).

The Mali international was outstanding for the Seagulls under Graham Potter, and everyone expected his game to reach a whole new level under Antonio Conte last season.

Bissouma, however, had a disappointing debut campaign in a Spurs shirt. Injuries didn’t help his cause, but everyone knows there’s a great player in there.

Postecoglou appears to have noticed that already, and the report claims there’s a feeling at Spurs that the upcoming campaign will be a big one for the midfielder.

It has also been revealed that Postecoglou has had a chat with Bissouma and has told him ‘how important a player he could be for Spurs this season’.

It sure does seem like Postecoglou likes him.

TBR View:

Bissouma really is a fantastic player.

The 26-year-old is an excellent number six. He’s brilliant at breaking play up, intercepting opposition passes, and his tackling is very good too.

He also has the ability to initiate attacks from a deep-midfield position as well as drive forward with the ball himself, making him the ideal defensive midfielder for Spurs next season.

Tottenham take on Leicester City next and Bissouma is expected to play a part again.