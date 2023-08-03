Ange Postecoglou has personally approved Tottenham deal to sign ‘dynamite’ striker

Tottenham Hotspur have today been heavily linked with a move to sign Alejo Veliz, and Ange Postecoglou has reportedly approved the deal.

Spurs have had a very good transfer window so far, haven’t they? Yes, they’re yet to bring in new centre-backs, but James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon are all excellent additions.

Tottenham are now trying to sign Veliz, and London World share the latest on the situation.

Ange Postecoglou has approved Tottenham’s deal to sign Alejo Veliz

Tottenham have begun a new era under Ange Postecoglou, and the focus now will be on attacking football with young players set to get an opportunity.

That hasn’t always been the case at Spurs over the last few years, which makes this an exciting period for the club.

Tottenham won’t really need a new top-level striker if Harry Kane stays put. They’d much rather bring in a young forward who can be developed into a star in the coming years.

Alejo Veliz checks that box, and the report claims Postecoglou has fully approved the deal.

Spurs have reportedly made an offer for the talented Argentine already, but that has fallen short of Rosario Central’s £12 million valuation.

Talks, however, remain ongoing, and it has been claimed that Tottenham are even willing to loan him back to his current club until January to secure this deal.

TBR View:

Alejo Veliz is a sensational young talent, and it is no surprise that Tottenham are interested in signing him.

Journalist and U23 football scout Antonio Mango branded the 19-year-old as a ‘dynamite‘ striker, and he’s exactly the kind of prospect Spurs should be looking at for their future.

Numerous clubs are in the race to sign Veliz, but Postecoglou’s side, as things stand, seem the favourites, and a deal could well be agreed soon.

It will be interesting to see how much Spurs are willing to spend for Veliz in the coming days.