Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager, and Harry Redknapp has shared what Australia legend Tim Cahill once said about him.

Spurs took their time to get a new man at the helm. Antonio Conte was sacked over two months ago and it was extremely important to get the next appointment right after how the last one ended.

After numerous links associating Tottenham with about a dozen managers, Daniel Levy decided to go with Postecoglou, and Redknapp delivered his verdict while speaking on talkSPORT.

If someone told you about Ange Postecoglou two years ago, you would’ve probably had no idea who he was. But, the job he has done at Celtic caught Tottenham’s eye, and rightly so.

The Australian had a huge impact in Glasgow. He didn’t just win trophies and play a delightful style of football, but he also created a strong bond with the fans, one that will stay intact for a long, long time.

Many Tottenham supporters have only recently seen and learned about Postecoglou, but Harry Redknapp has known of him for years after managing against him a long time ago.

He has shared what Tim Cahill once told him about Postecoglou when the Australia icon played under him for the Socceroos all those years ago.

Redknapp said: “Yeah, I like it! I met him out in Australia and Timmy Cahill, just chatting to him before the game, he said: “Our manager is fantastic.” I said, “really?” He said: “Harry, he is top drawer!”

“That was it. I’d never heard of him at that time, he was managing somewhere out in Japan and also the Australian national team. But Timmy Cahill is no fool, he said he’s brilliant.

“It stuck with me and I’ve watched how he has done at Celtic, he’s been brilliant. I like him!”

TBR View:

Daniel Levy’s last three permanent appointments as managers at Tottenham have all failed.

Jose Mourinho was sacked just days before the League Cup final, Nuno Espirito Santo barely lasted four months and Antonio Conte decided to have a go at everyone at the club to force his way out.

Postecoglou just feels so much more different than the three names above, which is refreshing. He could really change Spurs’ fortunes next season and bring back the connection between the club and the fans.

It really is an exciting time for Spurs fans, and Redknapp’s comments should excite them even more.

