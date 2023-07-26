Ange Postecoglou hails £22m Tottenham player’s ‘massive influence’ in the squad

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media and he spoke very highly of winger Son Heung-min.

It was a hard season for the Tottenham winger last campaign. He was not at his best and was a shadow of the player that won the Golden Boot in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Postecoglou spoke to the media and was full of praise about Son and his leadership qualities.

Speaking via Football.London, the manager said: “He’s another one that I think shows real leadership qualities.

“I look at him and he’s pretty much a conduit for the whole squad. He mixes in all groups. I don’t think it’s just because he’s popular.

“What he’s done in the game he has a certain standing in the game. It’s good to see that influence on the group.

“He’s got a massive influence on the group which doesn’t surprise me because I know he’s a leader for his nation and he’s been an icon for his nation for a long time.”

Postecoglou praises Son’s leadership qualities

These are some very top comments from Postecoglou on Son. It shows how much of an influence he has on the squad both on and off the pitch.

With reports suggesting captain Harry Kane could leave this summer, and other suggesting fellow captain Hugo Lloris could also depart, the North London side look like they need someone to step up.

It looks like Son could be the player that new manager Postecoglou turns to should both Kane and Lloris leave this summer.

From what the Spurs manager has said, it looks like the South Korean has all the qualities needed to lead Spurs during this rebuild.

It is a huge season for the squad. They have no European football so need to make sure they perform well in the domestic cups as well as the Premier League.