Ange Postecoglou hails £22m Tottenham player’s defensive efforts this season

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min can do no wrong at present.

The Spurs forward has been in great form for Ange Postecoglou’s Premier League table-toppers.

Son‘s efforts have helped Tottenham go top of the table after nine games, and they are yet to lose.

Postecoglou, speaking to the media ahead of Spurs’ Friday night trip to Crystal Palace, sung his skipper’s praises.

The Tottenham boss says Son has not only been impressing in attack, but also defensively.

Postecoglou also stressed that he doesn’t see himself as the catalyst for the £22million man’s form.

The Spurs manager insists Son has been superb “for a long time” and has embraced his new leadership role.

“He’s been a fantastic player for a long time, it isn’t me having an impact on him,” Postecoglou told BBC Sport.

“He’s embraced that leadership role. Leadership sounds great, but there is a lot of responsibility that comes with it. You’ve got to want it.

“People are looking at you to see whether you are showing the behaviours and producing on a game day. That is when it matters most. You can’t hide.

“He’s been a catalyst for us in terms of goals but also defensively in terms of the pressing structure. He’s been outstanding.”

Son shining for Spurs

Few will argue with Postecoglou’s assessment of Son, who has certainly stepped up to the plate for Tottenham this season.

Son has been excelling on several fronts. He’s not only leading the team well, but he’s also getting goals and assists on board.

And obviously he remains as popular as ever in the dressing room and among the fans.

Son’s efforts have been crucial in helping Tottenham go top of the Premier League table after nine games.

It’s great to see Son finally get the spotlight and recognition he deserves at Spurs. He is an outstanding player on and off the pitch.

And to think Tottenham only paid a reported £22million to sign him eight years ago. Arguably one of the bargains of the century.