Ange Postecoglou will be looking to pick up his fourth win of the season as Tottenham Hotspur host Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Aussie boss has got off to a flyer in North London and currently has Spurs sitting in second in the Premier League.

Tottenham picked up a 5-2 win last time out as they thrashed Burnley at Turf Moor, with Son Heung-min netting a brilliant hat trick.

Postecoglou opted to play the South Korean as a striker amid Richarlison’s early-season struggles.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

This led to a full Spurs debut in the Premier League for Manor Solomon, who provided two assists on the day.

But in our view, Postecoglou could bring Richarlison back into the starting line-up on Saturday, with Solomon dropping to the bench.

Tottenham predicted XI for Sheffield United clash

Guglielmo Vicario is likely to keep his place in Postecoglou’s side following an encouraging start to life at Tottenham.

It would also be a surprise to see any changes to Tottenham’s backline, with Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie all performing well at Burnley last time out.

As for the midfield, Postecoglou has favoured a trio of James Maddison, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr.

But the Aussie boss may be tempted to make a change to his front-three given the different type of opposition Tottenham will face on Sunday.

Indeed, Son’s pace and brilliant movement worked out well at Turf Moor given Burnley’s preference to play a high defensive line.

The Blades are unlikely to approach Saturday’s game in a similar way, which means Postecoglou may turn to Richarlison to give them more physicality up-front.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Of course, the £90,000-a-week forward has struggled so far this season and looks to be low on confidence right now.

But Richarlison is the profile of striker Spurs may need on Saturday, which would mean Son moving back out to the left-hand side while Dejan Kulusevski keeps his palace on the opposite flank.

Dropping Solomon to the bench would be harsh after his display at Burnley, but the 24-year-old may be better suited for the short trip to the Emirates Stadium next weekend.

Here is the Tottenham predicted lineup for the clash with Sheffield United in full.