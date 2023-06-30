Tottenham Hotspur are set to sell Sergio Reguilon in this window as Ange Postecoglou does not trust him.

Spurs signed the Spanish full-back from Real Madrid in a £32 million deal back in the summer of 2020 (Sky Sports). He played 67 times for the club in two seasons, but Antonio Conte decided last year that he didn’t want him.

Reguilon spent last season out on loan at Atletico Madrid, and he’s now set to be sold by Tottenham, reports El Confidencial.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou does not trust Sergio Reguilon

Tottenham would’ve hoped Sergio Reguilon thrived back in Spain at Atletico Madrid last season, but that did not happen – on or off the field.

Atleti fans just did not fancy him because of his Real Madrid past, while injuries kept him away from the side for large parts of the season.

He only played 12 times in all competitions.

Now, the report claims Tottenham have told Reguilon to find himself a new club this summer. It has been revealed that new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou ‘does not trust’ him.

Unfortunately for the Spaniard, Diego Simeone is not too keen to take him back either, which leaves him in a very difficult situation in this window.

Reguilon, 26, still has two years left on his contract at Tottenham.

Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham fans were really excited when Sergio Reguilon signed for them three years ago.

The Spaniard had a decent start to life in North London as well, but his defensive frailties quickly out-shadowed his attacking prowess, and that cost him a place in the side.

Conte was adamant that he did not want Reguilon in his side last year, and that forced him to go out on loan.

Now, if the report is to be believed, Postecoglou doesn’t want him either, and it’s up to Daniel Levy now to send him on his way on a permanent deal in the coming weeks.