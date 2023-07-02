Ange Postecoglou calls up 22-year-old Tottenham youngster into first-team training

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Brooklyn Lyons-Foster was spotted in first-team training at Hotspur Way today.

Ange Postecoglou has officially started work at Tottenham after being named as Antonio Conte’s permanent successor last month.

The Aussie boss was spotted putting his players through their paces as he prepares for his debut season in the Premier League.

The likes of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Richarlison are yet to return to North London after their involvement in international fixtures.

But this next couple of weeks will give Postecoglou time to assess some of the fringe players at Spurs, as well as the youngsters coming through the academy.

And Lyons-Foster was spotted training with the first-team today.

Postecoglou calls up Lyons-Foster

Lyons-Foster was pictured on Tottenham’s official Twitter account as he was on the receiving end of a tackle from returning loanee Tanguy Ndombele.

The youngster is yet to make his debut for Spurs but was ever-present for the Under-21s side last season, making 17 appearances in the Premier League 2.

Lyons-Foster mainly operates as a centre-back but has also been used in midfield during his time in the Spurs academy set-up.

Postecoglou is expected to assess his squad over the coming weeks as he will have to make the ultimate decision over many players’ futures.

Tottenham will need to trim a bloated squad ahead of the new campaign as they face a season without European football.

Of course, the likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Sergio Reguilon are facing uncertain futures at this time. But it will be interesting to see if any youngsters get more of an opportunity under Postecoglou.

Lyons-Foster is yet to get his opportunity in the first-team, like many other Tottenham youngsters, and it may be the right time for him to head out on loan.