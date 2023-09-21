Ange Postecoglou has seemingly called up Tottenham Hotspur youngster Nile John to first-team training ahead of the North London Derby.

In a video on Tottenham’s official YouTube channel, Postecoglou can be spotted putting his players through their paces ahead of Sunday’s clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Tottenham have enjoyed a brilliant start to the campaign having picked up four wins from their opening five Premier League games.

Spurs completed a stunning comeback win over Sheffield United last time out as Postecoglou’s men found two goals in stoppage time after falling 1-0 behind.

But they will arguably face their sternest test of the season so far on Sunday as they make the short trip across North London.

And it seems that Tottenham academy product Nile John has been called up to first-team training ahead of the clash.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

John called up to Tottenham first-team training

John can be spotted amongst the Tottenham first team in a video posted on the club’s YouTube channel.

The 20-year-old has already made three appearances for the Under-21s side this season, netting one goal in the process.

John made his debut for Spurs back in the 2020-21 campaign in the Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

He also got a run out in the Europa Conference League the following season under Nuno Espirito Santo. But the Englishman hasn’t featured since.

The midfielder was loaned out to Charlton in January last year but failed to make a single appearance for the League One outfit.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

It seems unlikely that John will get an opportunity to make another appearance for Spurs anytime soon. But it should benefit the youngster to be around the first team set-up.

Postecoglou looks set to give younger players a chance at Spurs and John will undoubtedly be eager to impress.