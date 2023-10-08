Ange Postecoglou blown away 25-year-old Spurs player’s display at Luton

Ange Postecoglou has lauded Cristian Romero after Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Luton Town, insisting that he has been outstanding all season.

Postecoglou was speaking to Spurs Play after Micky van de Ven scored the only goal at Kenilworth Road to send Spurs to the top of the Premier League table.

Cristian Romero was a liability for Tottenham last season. He could not have looked less like the player who was so impressive in his first year in North London. And his form was all the more remarkable given that he helped Argentina win the World Cup midway through the campaign.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham fans would have been forgiven for fearing the worst when they signed van de Ven to partner Romero ahead of this season. But the pair are quickly establishing themselves as one of the best partnerships in the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou lauds Cristian Romero after Tottenham win

There has been upheaval across the backline. Guglielmo Vicario has replaced Hugo Lloris. Pedro Porro has edged ahead of Emerson Royal as first-choice on the right. And Destiny Udogie is now the first-choice left-back.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

And Ange Postecoglou suggested that the way Romero has stepped up is a key reason for Tottenham’s success this season.

“Yeah he was outstanding,” he told Spurs Play. “And he has been all year.

“Part of the reason I think the rest of the back four and Vic have felt so comfortable – it’s Destiny’s first year in the Premier League, Micky’s first year, Vic’s first year, Pedro still beginning his career – and having a World Cup winner beside them, I just think it lets them feel that little bit stronger themselves.

“He’s been brilliant all year.”

Spurs vice-captaincy gamble proves to be inspired

Few would have anticipated that Romero would be named as a vice-captain ahead of this season. He was someone who seemed more likely to let Tottenham down last year. So handing him a leadership role seemed to be a real gamble.

But he has stepped up. And he now looks to be well on his way to becoming one of the best in the world once again.

It is almost surprising that he is only 25 years of age. There is actually time for the defender to improve further. That is almost a frightening thought when you consider the quality he has already shown.

And Tottenham now go into the international break on a real high – potentially as the Premier League leaders.