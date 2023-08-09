Ange Postecoglou has heaped praise on Oliver Skipp after Tottenham Hotspur fell to a 4-2 defeat against Barcelona last night.

Spurs put in yet another encouraging pre-season display on Tuesday evening, despite Postecoglou leaving a host of key players out of the matchday squad.

Indeed, the likes of Harry Kane, Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison didn’t make the trip to Spain.

Tottenham fell behind just three minutes into last night’s friendly after Robert Lewandowski was left with far too much space inside their penalty area.

But Postecoglou’s men settled into the game quickly thereafter and began to dominate, with Oliver Skipp stealing the show in the first half.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

The 22-year-old was given the license to make late runs into Barcelona’s penalty area and grabbed two goals on the night.

And it’s fair to say that Postecoglou was impressed with Skipp’s performance against the La Liga champions.

Postecoglou amazed by Skipp display

Speaking to Spurs Play, Postecoglou was asked about Skipp’s display from the middle of the park.

“He’s a super player,” the Tottenham boss said. “He’s got so much energy and works hard.

“He never stops, the intensity of his play with and without the ball, that’s a weapon for any player. He was great tonight, he picked up a bit of a knock and still battled through it.”

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Skipp levelled things up for Spurs midway through the first-half as he finished off a brilliant attacking move. The youngster arrived late in the box to pounce on Giovani Lo Celso’s that had come back off the post.

He put Spurs ahead just 10 minutes later as he headed home past Marc-Andre ter Stegen after a brilliant delivery from Ivan Perisic.

Skipp seems to be adjusting to Postecoglou’s methods superbly and he could be an important player for the Aussie this season.

Tottenham failed to hold on to a 2-1 lead as they conceded three late goals following some changes from the bench from Postecoglou.

But the former Celtic boss will undoubtedly be encouraged by the display, especially as the side was mostly made up of Tottenham’s squad players.