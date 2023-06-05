Ange Postecoglou already planning to bring two Celtic men to Tottenham with him if he gets the job











Ange Postecoglou is reportedly planning to bring two Celtic coaches to Tottenham Hotspur if he lands the job this week.

Tottenham seem to be finally closing in on landing Antonio Conte’s permanent successor ahead of the summer transfer window.

Spurs will be hoping to name Ange Postecoglou as their new manager over the coming days as they bid to replace acting head coach Ryan Mason.

Indeed, The Athletic’s David Ornstein claimed just yesterday that Tottenham are expected to seal a deal for the 57-year-old in the next few days.

And it seems that Postecoglou will attempt to bring both John Kennedy and Gavin Strachan with him to north London.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Postecoglou planning to bring two Celtic coaches with him

The Daily Record reports that the Celtic boss will offer both Kennedy and Strachan the chance to make the switch to Spurs with him.

As per Celtic’s official website, Kennedy is currently Postecoglou’s right-hand man at Parkhead, while Strachan is a first team coach.

Of course, it would make sense for Postecoglou to at least attempt to bring a couple of key men with him to Spurs.

But the Australian boss didn’t bring any of his backroom staff to Celtic, so it would be a surprise to see him deviate from that if he moves to Tottenham.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Yet, you can understand why he may want to bring a couple of familiar faces with him to Spurs if he lands the job.

Tottenham recently lost a large chunk of their coaching staff after Cristian Stellini’s departure back in April, with Ryan Mason currently in the role of acting head coach and academy coach Nigel Gibbs as acting first team coach.

It will be interesting to see if Postecoglou keeps Mason in the coaching team should he secure a move to north London this week.

