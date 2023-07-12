Ange Postecoglou is reportedly relaxed about Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane’s future, unlike his predecessors Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, with the outlet providing an update on Kane’s future as he returns to Hotspur Way today.

It’s well-documented that Bayern Munich are keen to snap up Kane this summer as he heads into the final year of his contract at Tottenham.

The 29-year-old has dominated the headlines during the early stages of the transfer window and Postecoglou has already been quizzed on his future.

But it seems the Aussie boss is actually quite relaxed about the situation.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Postecoglou’s stance on Kane

The Evening Standard reports that Kane is expected to inform Postecoglou that he remains open-minded about staying at the club.

But it’s noted that if Kane remains unconvinced about his future in the ‘medium-term’, Postecoglou is likely to be more relaxed about the situation than Antonio Conte or Jose Mourinho.

This is due to the fact that the duo would have found it ‘unacceptable’ to allow Kane to leave.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Spurs fans have certainly been given some encouragement over the past day that Kane could still be convinced to stay in North London.

Postecoglou seems to be at ease with the situation and answered questions on the England captain’s future with authority on Monday.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not Bayern Munich will up their bid to land the ‘exceptional’ striker.

But for the time being, the Bundesliga champions are away below Tottenham’s valuation and Kane is already back at Hotspur Way.

Spurs will want to avoid this rumbling on throughout the summer as they prepare for the new season under Postecoglou. They will undoubtedly be hopeful that the Aussie boss can convince Kane his future lies at Tottenham.