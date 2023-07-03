Ange Postecoglou already calls up 20-year-old Tottenham youngster to first-team training

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Matthew Craig has been called up to first-team training under Ange Postecoglou.

Craig was spotted in a video posted by Tottenham’s official Twitter account yesterday as Postecoglou gets to work ahead of his debut season in the Premier League.

The Aussie boss will work with a smaller group of players over the next couple of weeks before Spurs’ international players return for pre-season training.

It will allow him to take a closer look at some of Tottenham’s fringe players, as well as the youngsters coming through the academy set-up.

Brooklyn Lyons-Foster has already been spotted in first-team training under Postecoglou and Craig was also amongst the group at Hotspur Way yesterday.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Postecoglou calls up Craig

Craig can be spotted being put through his paces in a video posted on Tottenham’s official Twitter account yesterday.

The 20-year-old was ever-present for the Under-21s side last season as he racked up a total of 32 appearances.

He was also handed his Premier League debut on the final day of the season as he came on as a late substitute in the 4-1 win over Leeds.

Craig will be hoping to build on what was an encouraging end to the campaign for himself as he got a long-awaited opportunity under Ryan Mason.

It remains to be seen whether or not Postecoglou will put his faith in some of the youngsters coming through the ranks at Spurs.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Spurs’ youngsters have found it difficult to break into the first-team over the past few years, with both Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho favouring more experienced players.

That’s expected to change under Postecoglou and Craig will be keen to make an impression during pre-season training.

The Scottish midfielder put pen to paper on a new three-year deal over the weekend and looks set to have a bright future ahead of him at Spurs.