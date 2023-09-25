Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has labelled Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus as two ‘outstanding’ players after yesterday’s derby.

Tottenham battled for a hard-earned point on Sunday afternoon as they came from behind twice to pick up a 2-2 draw.

Mikel Arteta was forced to name a make-shift front three after Leandro Trossard missed out on the derby through injury. Indeed, the Gunners boss opted to play Jesus off the left-hand side with Eddie Nketiah playing through the middle.

Bukayo Saka operated in his normal position off the right and put in another brilliant performance.

The 22-year-old netted from the penalty spot in the second half after his effort in the opening period led to a Cristian Romero own goal.

Jesus struggled slightly off the left and missed a huge chance to give Arsenal a 2-0 lead in the first half.

But Ange Postecoglou singled out both Jesus and Saka for praise after yesterday’s derby.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Postecoglou on Jesus and Saka

Speaking to Football.London, Postecoglou admitted that Arsenal pose a real threat in wide areas.

“I thought both our full-backs had difficult jobs today,” the Spurs boss said. “Arsenal’s wide players are outstanding players and that’s where their threats are.

“Destiny getting booked early, it could have made it difficult, but the way he dealt with it, in the end, I thought he was the dominant player on that side of the pitch.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Jesus has proven to be a brilliant signing for Arsenal but it’s fair to say he didn’t look comfortable playing off the left yesterday.

Eddie Nketiah also struggled through the middle and it eventually led to Arteta introducing Reiss Nelson.

But it certainly was a surprise to see the Spaniard take off Jesus before Nketiah.

Nevertheless, Arsenal managed to pick up a result yesterday despite not being at their usual best.

The Gunners have been hit with some significant injury blows during the early stages of the campaign but are yet to taste defeat in the Premier League.